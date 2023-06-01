Your Liverpool player of the season is...
- Published
We asked you to select your Liverpool player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Alisson - picked by exactly 50% of you.
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Alisson - 50%
Mohamed Salah - 29%
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 14%
Stefan Bajcetic - 7%
And here's what Harriet Prior from The Anfield Wrap, external had to say about your winner...
"It's unsettling for Liverpool fans to think where they'd be this season without this man in goal. Recently marking a century of clean sheets, Alisson's standards have rarely faltered. Left more exposed than ever before, the keeper proved he is up for the job - and that's without mentioning his passing capabilities and leadership qualities."
See who won the votes for the other 19 Premier League clubs here