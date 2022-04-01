Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The Elland Road dugouts on Saturday will house two head coaches from the same stable, although they have not worked together. Leeds United's Jesse Marsch and Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl have both had Red Bull and its club Leipzig course through their veins, albeit at different stages of their careers.

Tomorrow they go head to head with a deep respect for each other's work having spent time in one and other's company. Hasenhuttl, who is on the back of three defeats, is impressed by Marsch, who has won his past two fixtures.

"He also has this RB (Red Bull) history and you can see a few typical habits of his team now playing," said Hasenhuttl. "He's found a team that suits him and his way of playing football and that's why he has had a good impact. The first fruits are good but its on us to show the weakness they still have. You can see not everything is perfect that they are doing."

Marsch spent six weeks at The Red Bull Arena at the invitation of uttl in the winter of 2016 and left with the feeling that the Austrian "is an incredible human being who cares about people and teams with the environment he creates". The American told BBC Radio Leeds: "He's a sharp, intelligent manager and he believes in a lot of the same principles and philosophies that I believe in football. I learnt a lot from the weeks I spent with him; about the way that he leads, the way that he talks and the way that he thinks."

Such shared experience may make it difficult to second guess which coach will come out on top but with captain Liam Cooper, star midfielder Kalvin Phillips and top scorer Raphinha all available it may be Marsch who is in more bullish mood.