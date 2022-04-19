Pontus Jansson caught the eye of Garth Crooks this week after the Brentford centre-back scored the winning goal against Watford.

Jansson: Brentford go from strength to strength and seem to have grown in confidence since their impressive 4-1 victory at Chelsea.

Jansson scored what turned out to be the winner at Watford in a match played by two very ordinary teams. Fortunately, Brentford have Christian Eriksen, which has made them very watchable.

