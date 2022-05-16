'West Ham will always be your home'
All perfect for a legend like you @Noble16Mark . West Ham will always be your home. It's been a pleasure playing with you. 👊#AO21 #COYI #MarkNoble #MN16 pic.twitter.com/S362YMbSzD— Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) May 15, 2022
Mr West Ham. It’s been an honour & privilege to get to know you as a man and as a player. Thank you for some of the best memories and moments together. I am grateful that you’ve played a massive part in my life. Enjoy retirement mate❤️⚒️ pic.twitter.com/qQ8waWb9VJ— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 15, 2022
Leaving Mark Noble style.#MN16 pic.twitter.com/aYPiyyKp0Y— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 15, 2022
