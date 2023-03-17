Crystal Palace co-owner Steve Parish hopes the club get "fresh impetus" after the departure of boss Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles have not won in 2023 and are only three points above the relegation zone despite sitting in 12th place in the Premier League.

Parish admitted the decision to dismiss Vieira was tough, but one the club's hierarchy felt was necessary as they fight to preserve their top-flight status.

"Everybody loved Patrick, genuinely," he said. "The players had all the time in the world for him - he never lost the players at all.

"I think things just weren't happening. Obviously we're hoping that there's a bit of fresh impetus, a few different ideas and maybe we surprise the opposition a little bit."

Palace travel to league-leaders Arsenal on Sunday and Parish is convinced the players will respond to having former club captain Paddy McCarthy in temporary charge.

"Everybody is positive and wants to do their best," he said. "We've got good players, a good squad and good lads.

"They followed Patrick and they will follow Paddy and will do their best for the football club."

In terms of a long-term replacement for Vieira, a host of names have been mentioned in the hours after Vieira's exit, including Ralph Hasenhuttl, Rafa Benitez, Carlos Corberan, Marcelo Bielsa and and Nuno Espirito Santo.