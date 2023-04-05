Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have expressed an interest in activating the £40m release clause of Napoli's South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Mail), external

Sampdoria will not make their loan deal for Harry Winks permanent due to financial problems at the club. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, both Roberto de Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann have indicated they are not interested in the vacant Spurs manager job. (90min), external

