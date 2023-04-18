Nottingham Forest have been fined £55,000 by the FA after players surrounded the referee during the 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on 1 April.

It was a highly charged game which saw Forest assistant boss Alan Tate and Wolves counterpart Pablo Sanz dismissed from the dugout.

Tempers also flared in the 90th minute and Wolves' Daniel Podence has since been charged with allegedly spitting at Forest's Brennan Johnson.

Nottingham Forest admitted they failed to ensure players conducted themselves properly and an independent regulatory commission imposed the punishment following a hearing.