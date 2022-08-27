Van Bronckhorst to hold talks with Morelos - gossip

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will next week hold talks with Alfredo Morelos about the striker's Ibrox future. (Sun)

Manchester United are weighing up whether to walk away from their protracted pursuit of Antony after Rangers' Champions League opponents Ajax rejected a third bid of £76m for the unsettled Brazil forward. (Telegraph)

Alex Lowry faces up to six weeks out after getting injured in Rangers B's Challenge Cup defeat of Dumbarton. (Record)

