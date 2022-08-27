Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will next week hold talks with Alfredo Morelos about the striker's Ibrox future. (Sun), external

Manchester United are weighing up whether to walk away from their protracted pursuit of Antony after Rangers' Champions League opponents Ajax rejected a third bid of £76m for the unsettled Brazil forward. (Telegraph), external

Alex Lowry faces up to six weeks out after getting injured in Rangers B's Challenge Cup defeat of Dumbarton. (Record), external