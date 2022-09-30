'It's made me realise how much this job means to me' - Cooper
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side's poor run of form has only strengthened his conviction to be a success in the East Midlands.
Since taking charge in September 2021 with the club languishing in the Championship, Cooper has masterminded an incredible rise to the Premier League - although four defeats in a row have stalled the feel-good factor at the City Ground.
"It hasn't dented our spirit but instead made us even more motivated," said Cooper. "It's made me realise how important this job is to me and how much it means to me.
"I'll always stand up and be counted and what's also good is the players are thinking internally, being collaborative and talking about how to improve."
Forest play their first game in 17 days at Leicester on Monday and Cooper is relishing a chance to consign their bad run to history.
"Our focus is on raising our levels," he said. "We're doing everything we can to get points and if we can start getting some positive results then things will look a bit different."