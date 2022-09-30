P﻿ostecoglou on job speculation, squad rotation & Celtic's Euro ambitions

C﻿eltic boss Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before the Premiership game with Motherwell on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • B﻿locks out speculation linking him with other clubs: "I don't worry about that stuff. It doesn't enter my brain space."

  • H﻿asn't been put off making wholesale changes despite the defeat to St Mirren after six alterations.

  • Won't be altering Celtic's approach in the wake of that loss: "You'll go nuts if you question everything you're doing after every result."

  • Cameron Carter-Vickers and Giorgos Giakoumakis are both injured for Saturday's visit of Motherwell. Carl Starfelt faces anther couple of weeks out.

  • C﻿eltic have improved but are "nowhere near the team we want to be".

  • W﻿ants Celtic to become an established Champions League club, even after he's gone.

SNS