Postecoglou on job speculation, squad rotation & Celtic's Euro ambitions
- Published
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before the Premiership game with Motherwell on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Blocks out speculation linking him with other clubs: "I don't worry about that stuff. It doesn't enter my brain space."
Hasn't been put off making wholesale changes despite the defeat to St Mirren after six alterations.
Won't be altering Celtic's approach in the wake of that loss: "You'll go nuts if you question everything you're doing after every result."
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Giorgos Giakoumakis are both injured for Saturday's visit of Motherwell. Carl Starfelt faces anther couple of weeks out.
Celtic have improved but are "nowhere near the team we want to be".
Wants Celtic to become an established Champions League club, even after he's gone.