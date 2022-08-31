Nikola Katic has joined Zurich from Rangers in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The defender, 25, is yet to feature this season and spent last term on loan at Hajduk Split.

In total, Katic has made 59 Rangers appearances, scoring six goals, since joining from Slaven Belupo in 2018.

Swiss champions Zurich beat Heart of Midlothian in the Europa League play-off round and will face Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven in the group stage, the Dutch side having lost to Rangers in the Champions League play-off round.

"Niko leaves a Ranger with everyone at Ibrox wishing him well for the next move in his career," the club said.