'We're really onto something'

We asked for your thoughts after Hibs beat St Mirren 4-2 to secure a semi-final place in the Viaplay Cup.

Here’s a taste of what you had to say:

Ross: It was a solid performance, we had much better ball retention. The man of the match for me was Jimmy Jeggo, who probably had his best game since joining. Dylan Vente certainly knows where the goal is, it was great stuff.

George: I’m very happy with that performance, and we need more of the same against Dundee. Clearly the boss has the dressing room, the squad seems together and confident, we’re looking great and need to keep it up.

Andrew: There were some defensive mistakes still prevalent, as shown by the second St Mirren goal in particular, but in general it was much better from the defenders. Martin Boyle, Elie Youan and Dylan Vente is a formidable front three and will have many goals in them this season. Bring on Aberdeen.

Andy: When we were first linked with Nick Montgomery, I had no idea who he was. I then looked at various online interviews and I really liked what I saw and hoped we would bring him in and just by his very demeanour, he creates the team work ethic and togetherness. I think we are really on to something here, I hope he is not tempted down south too quickly.

Craig: What a difference a new manager makes. It’s great to see Easter Road buzzing again. We have turned a corner, but let’s not get too carried away. If Johnson had still been in charge St Mirren would have won comfortably but what a differences Montgomery has made in only three games. We look like a team on the up, not sinking further and further down.