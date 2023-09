Dundee's trip to Pittodrie next month will take place under the Saturday night lights.

The Premiership game on 21 October has been pushed back three hours to a 18:00 GMT kick-off.

Dundee trialled a Saturday evening kick-off, at home to the Dons, in October 2021 during their previous Premiership season.

And Aberdeen have been had sporadic Saturday evening games in recent years as they look to boost boost attendances and exposure.