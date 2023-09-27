Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is not fazed by a tough start to the season and believes the club can "do something big" this campaign.

Amrabat, 27, joined the Red Devils on an initial loan from Fiorentina this summer, but has struggled with injuries so far.

Erik ten Hag's side are ninth in the Premier League, with three wins from their opening six games. Off-field issues have also caused problems for the manager to solve.

But speaking after United's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday, Amrabat said he is hoping for a successful year.

"I have a lot of confidence because I see that we have so much quality," he said.

"I think we were a bit unlucky with the injuries we had. For every team, it’s difficult if you have a lot of injuries. I see a lot of quality. We have a fantastic coach, fantastic fans, so I believe we can do something big, but at the end you have to show it on the pitch - not with talking, not with speaking. You have to work for it and hopefully we can reach something very nice."

Amrabat insisted he is not focused on his future, but did admit he would like to make his move to the Premier League permanent next summer. United have an option to buy for £8.6m.

"I don’t think about [my situation]. Today, I am a Manchester United player. The only thing I can do is give everything that I have, to do my best to try to help the team. I hope we have a fantastic season, I hope we can win something, and then later we will see what will happen.

"Of course, I would love to stay here, but that’s not important for me. I don’t look too far in the future."