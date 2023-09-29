Ross Barkley, Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts and Jordan Clark are all unavailable for Saturday's match.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has injured his hamstring, and is back with his parent club Arsenal to recuperate.

After concerns about his fitness, club captain Tom Lockyer is available to play at the weekend.

On Saturday's opponents, who got their first league win of the season at Brentford last weekend, Edwards said: "They’re a good team with good players and an experienced manager. I think the performances have been there, they’ve just not got the results. They’re hard-working, organised and athletic. It's a big challenge for us.

He added: "They’ll look to play on the front foot early, get their attacking players in the game and look to engage their supporters. We’ve got to be ready for that fast start and their aggressive nature."

Edwards said his team have "become more competitive" since the start of their Premier League journey, adding: "There's no doubt against Brighton and Chelsea we gave too many big chances away. We have stopped doing that in the last three games. If people want to look at the games and look at the numbers, you will see improved performances, no doubt."