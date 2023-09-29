Edwards on injuries, 'improved performances' and preparing for 'aggressive' Everton
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has spoken to the media before their Premier League match at Everton on Saturday.
Here's what he had to say:
Ross Barkley, Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts and Jordan Clark are all unavailable for Saturday's match.
Albert Sambi Lokonga has injured his hamstring, and is back with his parent club Arsenal to recuperate.
After concerns about his fitness, club captain Tom Lockyer is available to play at the weekend.
On Saturday's opponents, who got their first league win of the season at Brentford last weekend, Edwards said: "They’re a good team with good players and an experienced manager. I think the performances have been there, they’ve just not got the results. They’re hard-working, organised and athletic. It's a big challenge for us.
He added: "They’ll look to play on the front foot early, get their attacking players in the game and look to engage their supporters. We’ve got to be ready for that fast start and their aggressive nature."
Edwards said his team have "become more competitive" since the start of their Premier League journey, adding: "There's no doubt against Brighton and Chelsea we gave too many big chances away. We have stopped doing that in the last three games. If people want to look at the games and look at the numbers, you will see improved performances, no doubt."
The Hatters boss said he has got "decisions to make" on his team selection based on the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Exeter City: "There was some good individual performances. I was really pleased with our midfield two. Teden Mengi on his debut was very good, and Joe Johnson in the first half as well. There was some positives there on a difficult night."
