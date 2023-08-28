Palhinha 'massive' and 'key' - so can Fulham keep him?

Joao Palhinha's display in Fulham's draw at Arsenal drew a special focus on Match of the Day.

The midfielder ranked first in the game for tackles - with six - and won possession a game-high 11 times.

So will Fulham be able to keep him?

"It might be a nervous week for Fulham," said presenter Gary Lineker.

"You can imagine people are looking at him," replied former Premier League defender Ashley Williams.

Will Palhinha stay? Tell us here

