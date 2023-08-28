MOTD pundit Danny Murphy has credited Ange Postecoglou's tactics and use of James Maddison after Tottenham defeated Bournemouth 2-0.

Murphy said: "Tottenham dropped Maddison into a deep midfield role as a deliberate ploy from the manager to create high pressure.

"This made up numbers and it really threw Bournemouth as there was always an extra man.

"Players in front trusted Maddison to keep the ball and find the right pass. He usually doesn't play that deep, as his intelligence is higher up.

"The more you saw, the more you could see it was deliberate. He has a wonderful ability to take the ball on the move and fly past people, giving Spurs control of the game."