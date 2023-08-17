Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talking about signing former Everton midfielder Tom Davies on a free transfer: "A lot of young, homegrown players who have come through at a club, especially if they’re turning over lots of different managers, always seem to be treated a certain way.

"I've not spoken to Tom about it but this is my impression – you can always be the one that gets sacrificed, you can always be the one that’s always thought of as beneath.

"Tom was keen for a fresh start, regardless of the opportunity to stay at Everton, and after we spoke he’s been holding on in the hope of getting things done and we’ve done that.

"We’ve got a hungry player, who has played all his minutes in the Premier League, which is a bonus for us. There's no occasion, no venue, no team that will faze him because that’s all he knows.

"He knows the club and he's played here before. He knows the stadium and the area. He understands what we showed him on how we want to play and how we want to work with him.

"We've told him what we like about him, how he can add to our squad and we want to do what we can to help him improve."