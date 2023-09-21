Top clubs like Manchester United are "always one loss away from a crisis", says Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

The Red Devils have lost their last three games in all competitions going into Saturday's game against Kompany's side at Turf Moor.

Erik ten Hag's team have also won just two of their first five Premier League games and are already seven points off the top four.

The former Manchester City central defender said: "I have been at a big club before. I know how it is when you lose a couple of games - the pressure can mount.

"When in a top club you are always one loss away from a crisis. That doesn't just have to be United - it's the same in every top club."

United have fallen to defeats against Arsenal and Brighton in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the Champions League in their last three outings, but Kompany issued some support for boss Erik ten Hag: "You always need time to adapt and improve - not just for Erik ten Hag but all of us.

"One thing this manager has demonstrated is that he is extremely capable. There is no doubting that."

