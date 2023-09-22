Brighton v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Brighton are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2018 under Chris Hughton.

Bournemouth are without a win in nine Premier League games, the longest ongoing run of any side currently in the competition (D3 L6). This is the first time they have been winless in their first five league games of a season since 2008-09, when they failed to win any of their first six in League Two.

Brighton have overperformed their expected goals more than any other side in the Premier League this season, netting 15 goals from an xG of 10.7 so far.