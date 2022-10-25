Recruitment done under Newcastle's previous owners deserves a lot of credit, says journalist Adam Crafton.

The Athletic reporter told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "The Mike Ashley regime gets a lot of criticism, but actually if you look at some of the recruitment towards the end of that period - players like Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar, Joelinton, Callum Wilson - it’s actually quite a good hit rate.

"Combined with the new ownership and the new budget, that has created quite an upwardly mobile squad, with characters in the squad to do well.

"Newcastle fans definitely won’t be thanking Mike Ashley, but whoever was responsible for that recruitment at the time deserves quite a lot of credit."

When asked what this squad needs to stay around the top four, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton added: "They have shown great consistency. Performance-wise, they have been in contrast to a team like Tottenham.

"At the start of the season, where would I have placed Newcastle? Probably seventh. But now, because of other teams’ inconsistencies, I’m thinking: 'Why not?'

"The performance levels are there. The belief within the squad is just going to get stronger and stronger. The interesting thing is what happens in January and whether Eddie Howe goes again."

