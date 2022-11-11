Van Bronckhorst on Rangers 'needing a break' & Colak absence
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and attacker Scott Wright spoke to the media before Saturday's Scottish Premiership match against St Mirren.
Here are the key points from the news conference:
With Saturday being Rangers' 27th game of the season, Van Bronckhorst's squad "need a break" with the World Cup pausing domestic football for a month after the trip to Paisley.
Striker and top scorer Antonio Colak misses the match against the Buddies with a slight knock but midfielder Ryan Jack returns from injury. Van Bronckhorst said of Colak: "If you played in midweek again, he would probably make the squad".
The manager is "confident" of having players back fit for Rangers' first game after the World Cup against Hibs on 15 December.
Wright reflected on an "up and down" season so far for himself and the team but says he is ready to "fight" for his place.