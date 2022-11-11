W﻿ith Saturday being Rangers' 27th game of the season, Van Bronckhorst's squad "need a break" with the World Cup pausing domestic football for a month after the trip to Paisley.

S﻿triker and top scorer Antonio Colak misses the match against the Buddies with a slight knock but midfielder Ryan Jack returns from injury. Van Bronckhorst said of Colak: "If you played in midweek again, he would probably make the squad".

The manager is "confident" of having players back fit for Rangers' first game after the World Cup against Hibs on 15 December.