Anthony Martial is set to feature for Manchester United in their home Carabao Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa on Thursday.

Martial played the last 24 minutes on Sunday as Villa beat United 3-1 in the Premier League after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Forwards Jadon Sancho and Antony are fitness doubts.

Villa are without midfielders Leander Dendoncker and defender Jan Bednarek, who are both cup-tied.

Diego Carlos has been joined on the sidelines by Philippe Coutinho who has picked up a thigh injury.

W﻿ho will make United's XI?

P﻿redict Villa's starting line-up