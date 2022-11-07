Livingston will have an unchanged squad on Tuesday against an Aberdeen side who will not risk Jonny Hayes on the West Lothian club's artificial surface.

The versatile Jamie Brandon remains out for David Martindale's hosts along with long-term absentee Tom Parkes as Livingston look to avenge August's 5-0 defeat at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership.

Hayes is making good progress for Aberdeen following a groin injury and could return for Saturday's visit of Dundee United.

But manager Jim Goodwin has Hayden Coulson and Jack MacKenzie vying for the left wing-back slot and will not rush the Irishman back before the mid-season break.

Callum Roberts and Dante Polvara both remain on the sidelines.