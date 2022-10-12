J﻿ohnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

M﻿y favourite moment from Enock Mwepu's Brighton career would have to be speaking to him after the Liverpool game in October 2021. It was clearly a dream come true for him to have got to that stage.

H﻿e's obviously quite a spiritual person and really trusts in what he believes in. His faith is very important to him and he always believed he would make it to this level. So, for him to score against Liverpool was a magical moment, a magical goal and something he will cherish for the rest of his life. He will be much missed.

I﻿n terms of Brighton's midfield without him, there is quite a lot of cover in central areas. The World Cup is looming and Albion have got midfielders going in Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, who could both go deep into the tournament. That's really exciting for the club.

T﻿hen there's Billy Gilmour, who came in during the summer. I really like that he's on the training ground with Adam Lallana and can hopefully learn off him. There are few better at receiving the ball on the half turn than Lallana, and Gilmour is also capable of doing it.

Jakub Moder won't be back until January and then he may take a bit of time to get up to speed, but I think they're fairly well catered for in that area.

L﻿isten to the Albion Unlimited podcast, as BBC Radio Sussex reflects on Mwepu, airs an exclusive interview with Mac Allister and previews Friday's game at Brentford