'It's about moving forward together' - Neilson seeks Hearts unity

Robbie Neilson has called for unity at Hearts as the club look to rediscover form and clinch third place.

Four away defeats in their last five Premiership games have left Neilson’s side just a point above fourth-place Aberdeen and turned up the pressure on the manager, with graffiti scrawled outside Tynecastle calling for him to go.

"There are other ways to vent your frustration nowadays," Neilson said. "It was disappointing but it's a very small minority who have done it.

"We were at a Federation of Hearts Supporters do on Sunday and we had about 500 fans there who were outstanding with the players and the coaching staff.

"It's like any football club when you have a period of negativity - and we've had three or four weeks of it now - there are always going to be these issues in the background. It's about moving forward together.

“There’s no point looking back the way. It’s about positivity and going into the next game and make sure we get a result.”