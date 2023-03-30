Ilkay Gundogan is ready to leave Manchester City and join Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is Arsenal's top target this summer and there is growing confidence they can beat competition from Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United to sign the England international. (Evening Standard), external

City and Paris St-Germain have also made opening bids for Hajduk Split's 16-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic. (90min), external

Finally, Manchester City are to invest £300m in redeveloping Etihad Stadium, including increasing the capacity to about 61,000. (Mail), external

