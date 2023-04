Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been linked with Manchester United but the 24-year-old Nigeria international has appeared to suggest he is happy at the Italian club. (TG5, via Manchester Evening News), external

Besiktas want to re-sign Dutch striker Wout Weghorst with United unlikely to turn the 30-year-old's loan move into a permanent switch. (Goal), external

