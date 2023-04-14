Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Richarlison is back in the squad for Saturday's game but other injured players, such as Ben Davies and Emerson Royal, are not yet ready to return.

On Richarlison he added: "We have to take care with him to give him training and the right time to play. Don't take risks."

On the confrontations that led to Stellini and Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi being sent from the touchline last weekend, Stellini said: "What we created in that moment was not a good impression."

Asked if he has spoken to De Zerbi, he added: "No. These type of things stay on the pitch, you forget this type of situation immediately after the game. There’s nothing to say."

Stellini added that what occurred, and the aftermath of it, showed "we are a team, we are linked and we are close."

He said the final eight league games are "eight finals" as Tottenham look to secure Champions League football again next season.

