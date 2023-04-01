St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: Analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen can turn their attention to what is now looking like a head-to-head battle with Heart of Midlothian for third place, but the victory in Barry Robson's first game since being handed the manager's job until the summer showed there is still much work to be done at Pittodrie.

Ahead of kick-off, Robson sidestepped questions about what might happen at the end of the season, saying he is just concentrating on keeping his players' eye on the matchday ball.

He will be concerned that they never looked like over-running a side down to 10 men for much of the game, a lack of creativity again being an Achilles heel.

However, it was job done in terms of points and it was another step forward for their hopes of qualifying for European football and securing Robson the job full-time.