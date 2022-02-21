Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr combined for the goal that earned Watford their first win since November on Saturday - but Roy Hodgson has stressed how important Joshua King also is to his attack.

The Hornets had failed to score in four matches before their win at Aston Villa, including Hodgson's first three games in charge.

"I think we have got three here to be fair, that are all capable of putting that cloak on their shoulders," said the Hornets boss as he prepares his side to host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't necessarily, having worked with the players for such a short time, pick one of the three out.

"We do know that the players we used up front against Aston Villa are talented and have weapons at their disposal - different weapons but they do have weapons at their disposal."