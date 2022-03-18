Crystal Palace v Everton: Team news

Crystal Palace full-back Joel Ward is back in training and could make his first appearance since the middle of February.

However, James MacArthur and Nathan Ferguson are definitely still unavailable for Patrick Vieira.

Frank Lampard said Everton "haven't been helped" by the lunchtime kick-off and will be without first choice keeper Jordan Pickford through illness.

On-loan midfielder Donny van de Beek is cup-tied after appearing for Manchester United earlier in the competition, while Lampard will make late assessments on players carrying knocks from Thursday's win over Newcastle.

