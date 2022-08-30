Rodgers on Maddison, Fofana, signings and a winless start

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media ahead of Leicester hosting Manchester United on Thursday

Here are the key lines from the news conference:

  • Rodgers said that "most of the guys" have been in training this week and that he was "hopeful" James Maddison would be fit for the fixture.

  • The Leicester boss said "nothing has been confirmed" around the potential sale of Wesley Fofana but that the "club will let you know".

  • However, he stated "there have been no enquiries" over further outgoings.

  • Rodgers praised his recruitment team saying "they have done a great job over many months finding players" and would "press the button" if it's possible to bring them in.

  • Despite their match with Manchester United falling on deadline day he said: "We’re hopeful we can do one or two things to improve the squad but that will take place outside of the match."

  • The Foxes find themselves propping up the table without a win so far and Rodgers said his side "would have hoped to have a better start".

  • He added: "We've been in good positions in games and at the weekend I felt we should have had something from that."