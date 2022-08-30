Rodgers on Maddison, Fofana, signings and a winless start
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media ahead of Leicester hosting Manchester United on Thursday
Here are the key lines from the news conference:
Rodgers said that "most of the guys" have been in training this week and that he was "hopeful" James Maddison would be fit for the fixture.
The Leicester boss said "nothing has been confirmed" around the potential sale of Wesley Fofana but that the "club will let you know".
However, he stated "there have been no enquiries" over further outgoings.
Rodgers praised his recruitment team saying "they have done a great job over many months finding players" and would "press the button" if it's possible to bring them in.
Despite their match with Manchester United falling on deadline day he said: "We’re hopeful we can do one or two things to improve the squad but that will take place outside of the match."
The Foxes find themselves propping up the table without a win so far and Rodgers said his side "would have hoped to have a better start".
He added: "We've been in good positions in games and at the weekend I felt we should have had something from that."