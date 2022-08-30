Alex Iwobi feels he is "flourishing" in a new role in Everton's midfield.

The former Arsenal playmaker has taken on a central midfield role under Frank Lampard this season and earned rave reviews for displays that have showcased good pass selection and distribution.

"With the centre backs we’ve got, they help me a lot," Iwobi told the club's website., external "They’re always vocal, telling me what positions to take up and it’s something we work on a lot in training.

"I feel like I’m improving and flourishing in that role."

Iwobi says former midfielder Lampard has helped him transition and feels the side is starting to click despite being winless in the Premier League so far.

"We’re almost there," added Iwobi. "We’re creating opportunities to get goals in attack, but we just need to continue to work on that.

"Defensively we feel like we are sound. Obviously, we do concede a few goals here and there, but I think that’s bound to happen. Sometimes you can’t defend for 90 minutes, but we try.

"Getting the goals is what we’re trying to work on but it’s definitely going to come."