Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be desperate to beat his former club and there are several reasons why the Magpies should do so, convincingly.

Howe now has a few options up front and you know his side will play on the front foot and create lots of chances at St James' Park. They should get a few goals too.

Bournemouth will be trying to build on their comeback win at Forest last time out, but I can't see them getting anything from this one. They have proved me wrong before, though.

Russell's prediction: 3-0 The Eddie Howe derby! He is doing a brilliant job at Newcastle and they are going to be far too strong for Bournemouth.

