Steven Gerrard believes there is still time before the end of the season to turn around Aston Villa's poor form in the Premier League.

Villa are without a win in four top-flight games and their latest defeat was a 4-0 loss to Tottenham two weeks ago.

Gerrard has seen his side slip down to 15th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone, although Villa have games in hand over teams above them.

"We are aware of our form and how the table looks," he said.

"We have had moments in games where we have made mistakes, or things have gone against us and we have been punished from that.

"I said after the Tottenham game, for the first 45 minutes and pockets of the second half, that's the best we have played.

"But, for where we are right now, I'd certainly prefer a positive result rather than a positive performance.

"There are enough games for us to recover our recent form."