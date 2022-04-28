West Ham 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes told BT Sport:

"Not what we wanted - we didn't play well enough to get a result tonight but it's still there, it's not gone. We'll go to the second leg probably not fancied and do what we can to still make it.

"I didn't change too much [after first goal], I thought we deserved to get back in the game and if we had showed enough quality in the final third we might've got back in front but we didn't. Started slow in second half and gave away a poor goal for the second.

"I think we missed an awful lot of opportunities to create chances, we should've made more, we had chances to cross the ball better and didn't take them, we missed big chances in the box. We made some chances and had one or two efforts, we'll have to make more next week."

"I hope it will do Michail Antonio good to get a goal, he works hard for the team, we need some quality up front. We need everybody to try and take their chances when they come."