Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's win over Wolves: "I thought the whole story of the game is an important one for us to take. We did a lot of good stuff in the first half and played the way we had to play.

"We didn't create that many clear-cut chances. The best one was probably the header from Harvey Elliott. In the second half, we increased the pressure.

On the disallowed goal: "When you see it, you see the contact but I still think it was a goal. The players don't have a replay and for them it's a clear goal of course. Then you have to react and the reaction was really good.

"The second goal was exceptional play - a really good counter-attack and each pass was perfect. Then we controlled it again. So, it was a good performance from us and a really important one."