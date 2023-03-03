Edwards hopes to take advantage of 'rowdy' Tannadice

Captain Ryan Edwards hopes Dundee United can use the Tannadice crowd to their advantage in their Premiership clash with Aberdeen on Saturday night.

With the encounter kicking off at 18:00 GMT, Edwards is expecting a "more rowdy" atmosphere for ex-Dons boss Jim Goodwin's first game as United manager.

"We can use that to our advantage, we did last time," the centre-back said of bottom side United's 4-0 win over Aberdeen back in October. "We weren't in the best place then either, but we managed to get a good run of results after that."

Following the departure of Liam Fox last Sunday, Edwards added that the players "take responsibility" for the head coach's exit.

With a new manager now in the building, Edwards and his team-mates are "looking to impress".

"This week I think the dressing room is lifted naturally," the defender said. "As professionals, we shouldn't need that, but it does happen naturally when a new manager comes in."