Mia Claydon

Similarly to the Paolo Di Canio goal against Wimbledon, everyone can visualise Alphonse Areola's save against Sevilla.

It is 0-0 in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla, who are up 1-0 on aggregate. In the 26th minute, the ball is pulled back to Youssef En-Nesryi, firing the ball towards the top corner of Areola's goal. In an acrobatic movement, he reacts unbelievably to deny the Moroccan.

We went on to beat the record-winning side, progressing to the semis. He kept that dream alive, and although recent, is the best save I can remember. Many fans have speculated that if we had conceded at that moment, 2-0 on aggregate, we would not have progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.

