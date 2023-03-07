Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Football will always have its ups and downs. It’s important to celebrate the good times and not to get too distraught by the bad, but try to learn from them.

I do feel like this season has been a lot more turbulent with a lot less learning from mistakes.

We had two nice London derby wins, kept clean sheets and for the most part played good football. I was starting to get hopeful that the season might end well.

However, last week quickly put an end to that.

Instead of trying to win the FA Cup tie early and then rest players, we opted to change the line-up and have players who haven’t played together much try to get the job done. We failed at that.

Presumably, this was a tactical decision to ensure we play our best at Wolves. The first half was OK, but we didn’t respond to their half-time changes and, by the time we made our first sub, they had made all five and had the momentum in the game.

Besides the baffling coaching decisions on the pitch, perhaps more alarming is the fact we don’t know what the future looks like for Spurs - is it with or without Conte?