Johnston goal 'inconclusive'

Former referee Stuart Dougal believes VAR didn't intervene in Alistair Johnston's first goal for the club at the weekend because the incident was "inconclusive".

The defender rises high above Mark O'Hara and heads the ball into the St Mirren midfielder, but there are suggestions the ball struck the Canadian's arm on the way to goal. Former defender Richard Foster and Dougal both said they do believe the ball struck Johnston's arm.

"If the picture was as clear as you believe it to be and there is an arm used there then all match officials know that a goal cannot be allowed to stand if it has hit the arm, accidentally or otherwise," said Dougal on BBC Sport Scotland's The VARdict.

"This is where it could be subjective. You can look at that and think, 'yeah, it does hit his arm', which to me it does, but that's why I'm going back to it must be seen as being inconclusive."

"We can't clearly see what it's hit. It might look to the VAR official that it's actually hit O'Hara and gone into the goal."