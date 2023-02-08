Nisbet targets Scotland recall - gossip

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is setting his sights on a Scotland recall for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain next month, having scored eight goals in eight games on his return from a long-term knee injury. (Scottish Sun), external

Hibs academy chief Steve Kean believes his under-19s are on the verge of commanding regular starting places in the Easter Road first team after watching them go toe-to-toe with Borussia Dortmund in a heartbreaking Uefa Youth League play-off defeat. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

