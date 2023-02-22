Ten Hag on injuries, Ferguson and 'best you can get' Barcelona game
- Published
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before his side face Barcelona in the Europa League play-off second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Here is what the Dutchman had to say:
Ten Hag said he expects to have Harry Maguire and Antony back from injury, but Anthony Martial will not be fit in time for the match.
He said United are "really excited" about the second leg and that these are the kind of "big matches" players and coaches "dreamed of" being involved in when they were younger.
On his recent dinner date with Sir Alex Ferguson, Ten Hag said it was "a great night" and "massive" to have the backing of the legendary United boss, who "wanted to share his knowledge and experience".
He said he is not bothered if United are getting enough credit from neutrals or other observers for their improvements this season, adding: "It is not about credit, it is about trophies."
Asked if the match was his biggest since Ajax faced Tottenham in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals, he replied: "I am not the one who is looking back, I am looking forward."
But he admitted that "two big teams facing each other at Old Trafford" would yield "a great atmosphere and ambience" and is "the best you can get".