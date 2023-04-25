On Chelsea's links with Mauricio Pochettino, he said: "I am not getting involved in any future manager talk, it’s all speculation."

Asked if he expects to be in charge for the rest of the season, he said: "I wouldn't expect anything in football. I think it’s very clear we have come into this club in big difficulties."

On an end to the season with nothing to play for, he said: "I don’t have a mentality that there is nothing to play for. You won’t compete every season, it’s not a given, so it comes to personal pride, responsibility, wearing the shirt. We have seven games, four against the top four, three away from home. So the run in is really tough. So I am interested to see how the players react to that one."

Lampard says he will turn to young players in the final games "if they deserve it".

Reece James is out for the Brentford game and possibly for the season, while Mason Mount may only be fit for the final game of the campaign after surgery.

Kai Havertz will miss the Brentford fixture but will train later this week.