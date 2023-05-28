Marcus Rashford can improve and score "40 goals in a season", says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

This season, Rashford became the first United player to score 30 goals since Robin van Persie in 2012-13 - the last time they won the Premier League.

Speaking before Sunday's final league game of the season at home to Fulham, Ten Hag said: "With Marcus, there's lot of room for improvement. I am convinced he could score even more.

"In the past 10 games he didn’t score so many - two or three. But I am happy from where he was last season to what he is doing now. He brings himself back.

"We supported him where we could, both in the way he plays and his mental mindset. We are happy with that.

"But we have to push for more. I am sure he is capable of 40 goals in a season."

When asked if Rashford's improved output this season means there is less pressure to bring in another striker this summer, the Dutchman added: "Across the squad we need more scoring abilities. You don’t want to be dependent on one."