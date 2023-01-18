Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Che Adams doesn’t need me or anyone else telling him he should have more Premier League goals.

But while it’s easy for us to criticise from the sidelines, he has to deal with that mentally, knowing a whole fanbase, his team-mates, the media, and a city is screaming, “how did you not score at Wolves?” or similar.

He has to dust himself off and then put another shift in, often as a lone striker, which he does tirelessly game after game.

Conversely, how many people would praise him for his key role in both of James Ward-Prowse’s goals at Everton last Saturday? The stats don’t always tell the story of the shift he puts in for the team.

I’ve seen him grow as a young man over a few years and his demeanour now has a quiet confidence about it, which I put down to his successes for Scotland since being called up. He’s a good, honest lad, who gives his all every time he plays.

It was great to chat to him about dealing with misses, desperately wanting to score at home against Aston Villa (he’ll always be a ‘Bluenose’ to their fans) and just what happened in the dressing room to turn things around after Saints hit rock bottom against Forest.

You can listen to my chat with Adams below.