Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Brentford’s best January deal has to the £12m then club record sale of Scott Hogan to Aston Villa in 2017. Hogan had hit 14 goals in 25 Championship games that season, but only scored once for Villa in 13 appearances that campaign.

The fee partially funded that summer’s purchases of Ollie Watkins and Neal Maupay, who scored lots of goals and brought in a combined £50m when sold.

The worst was selling DJ Campbell to Birmingham in 2006 for a paltry £500,000 after he had scored eight goals in six league and cup games that January.

With his replacement Callum Willock only scoring once, we missed automatic promotion from League One by three points after drawing six and losing three of our last 11 games.

We inevitably lost in the play-offs.

Who did our other Premier League club supporters pick? Read the full piece here