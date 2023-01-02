Roberto de Zerbi is delighted to have Alexis Mac Allister back with Brighton and hopes the World Cup winner will stay with the club at least until the end of the season.

The Argentina midfielder is back with the Seagulls after an extended break and is expected to be in demand in January.

On his return, De Zerbi said: "We are happy for him and now for us he is a very important player. It is better to play with Alexis than without Alexis.

"It was fantastic the celebrations, it was amazing.

"I am happy if he wants to stay with us until the end of the season and I think it is better for him. For us for sure, but also for him. In this moment to change a team in January can be a problem. For us and also for him."

When asked about potential incomings in January, the Italian said: "I am not the chairman, I don’t know. The club know my idea and I know their idea. But tomorrow there is an important game for us and I would like to speak only about this game."

Asked more specifically about whether a reunion with Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Mykola Matviyenko is on the cards, he added: "For sure I love him like a player, but I had always a good relationship with my players.

"I don’t know in this transfer market if it’s possible or not. Shakhtar is an important club and [Levi] Colwill is playing really well, so I don’t know."