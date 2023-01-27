Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending.

United boss Erik ten Hag is clearly taking both domestic cups seriously and we saw how well they played to beat Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final this week.

Ten Hag is not just using new signing Wout Weghorst to lead his attack, he is using him properly and looking to give him lots of service in the box. I can see Weghorst getting a few chances in this game too.

Krept's prediction: 3-1

Let's go United. Same as against Forest on Wednesday, please.

